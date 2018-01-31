Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
Pan-African Parliament (PAP) president Mr Roger Nkodo Dang arrived in the country yesterday and immediately endorsed the new administration of President Mnangagwa, which he said been embraced by the continent's legislative body.

Mr Dang, a member of the National Assembly of Cameroon whose term as head of the continental body ends this year, was accompanied by the African Union Ambassador to the United States Dr Arikana Chihombori Quao, as well as PAP member of the finance and monetary affairs committee, Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa.

Mr Dang is on his first visit to Harare. He said he was in the country to canvass support for the Malabo Protocol, which seeks to set out parameters for the establishment of an African Court of Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR).

"We are going to congratulate the new leader (President Mnangagwa) and to bring our warm wishes for the New Year and debate," he said.

"Zimbabwe is part of the African Union and, as the organ of the AU, I have to come here to visit the authority and to discuss all the issues which are possible to be discussed. For now, Zimbabwe has a new leader and we have come to meet and pay (a) courtesy visit to the new leader, and l have a very strong delegation."

The Malabo Protocol – also called the Protocol on Amendments to the Protocol on the Statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights – was adopted by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, in June 2014.

It seeks to extend the jurisdiction of the ACJHR to try crimes under international law and transnational crimes.

Once the protocol is ratified by 28 countries, the court's international criminal law section will serve as an African regional criminal court, operating along the same lines as the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Only 15 countries have appended their signatures to the proposal so far.

Eight have ratified it.

"You also know that Pan-African Parliament has a new protocol and we are going country by country to lobby and ratify the Malabo Protocol. Zimbabwe is one of the founding members of the PAP," he said.

"As we speak, the Malabo (Protocol) has never been ratified (sic), so we have come to discuss this. If signed, PAP will become the legislative body with the full power to legislate in the entire continent. So it is very important for us that Zimbabwe ratifies."

Asked if he will be seek re-election after his term of office ends later this year, Mr Dang said: "The election is true, but it is still far. I cannot talk about elections as l am still in the office and l need to work. At the end of my mandate, l will see what can happen. Our interest as the PAP is the whole continent, so l have to visit the whole continent."

AU Ambassador to the US Arikana Chihombori-Quao said she would lend her support to issues Harare wants PAP to engage the US on.

"As the AU Ambassador to the United States, the issues of the continent are pivotal to my mandate, especially where they lead to engagement with the United States. So whatever aspect that PAP is going to be engaging Zimbabwe on pertaining to the United States, I am here to give my vote of appreciation and support wherever l can."

Meanwhile, the United States is optimistic of mending its relationship with Zimbabwe by, among other things, revisiting the illegal sanctions that are in place.

Desk officer responsible for Zimbabwe in the US State Department Bureau of African Affairs Mr Don Cordell said there would be room for further re-engagements once the new administration carried through the reform plans it articulated so far.

Mr Cordell said this during his second trip to Zimbabwe, where he visited the American Corner at Turner Memorial Library in Mutare on Wednesday last week.

He was accompanied by the United States embassy spokesperson Mr David McGuire.

The duo also made a courtesy call on Mutare mayor Councillor Tatenda Nhamarare.

"We are really optimistic, particularly about what we are hearing; I mean, as of right now, there is a new administration, a new government and the language or words we are hearing sound very optimistic," said Mr Cordell.

"They are talking about holding free and fair elections, they are talking about taking necessary economic reforms, clamping down on corruption and these are the things we encourage Zimbabwe to do.

"We are really optimistic that the language would then actually turn into action and as that is turned into action, that is when we will be able to continue to see further engagements between United States and Zimbabwe."

Mr Cordell said Washington was keen on American businesses investing in the country as per calls by President Mnangagwa to have foreign investors coming to Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera), he said, would not hinder business relationships between the two governments.

"We are optimistic as we hear the words and language of the new government of President Mnangagwa," said Mr Cordell. "What he is trying to say is: 'we are open for business'."

Source - chronicle
More on: #PAP, #Coup, #Zimbabwe

