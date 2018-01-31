Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
SPOUSES of Government officials and politicians should not involve themselves in the country's decision making processes, Special Advisor to the President Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking at Makwe Secondary School in Gwanda last Friday, Mutsvangwa said Government officials should not allow their unelected spouses to make crucial decisions for the country.

Mutsvangwa was in Gwanda as a special guest during the connection of piped water to the school following a project funded by Gwanda gold miner, Mr Lungisani Costa Ncube. He said spouses of Government officials and politicians must know their rightful place and not behave like the former First Lady Grace Mugabe who was working to seize power while working with the G40 cabal of Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and ex-Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko.

"You elect people to lead you so only those you elected should lead you. People's wives or husbands who are not elected have no business in leading you; that is why you demonstrated saying you want change," he said.

"As citizens, you joined the army by having very big demonstrations in Harare and other provinces to say enough is enough of the former regime of the president who had ruled for too long. His wife decided to seize power and exercise constitutional powers which were not hers with her friends Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere and Mphoko."

He urged Government officials to listen to people's grievances and assist them in developing communities.

'We want an ease of doing business. When young men do wonderful things, don't place obstacles before them but open the way quickly without delay. This is a message from the President to all government officials; the police, local government, MPs and defence forces. You are here to make the lives of people easy, help them achieve their tasks without obstacles. Let people show their creativity, energy and what they can do with their government," said Mutsvangwa.

He appealed to people to register to vote and vote for Zanu-PF in order to ensure the country's development, which he said had been halted by G40 members. "I want to appeal to you as we are going for elections to start organising to vote in free, fair and transparent elections as has been said by our president. I am hoping you will make a good choice so that the country may recover from having been parked in the bush by the G40. Now we are again on the highway to make Zimbabwe a model African nation," he said.

"You have a role to play in developing the country. We are going to work together. We will be listening to you; you tell us where we go wrong through your resident ministers and we correct. We want you to be free to contribute to the national economy through your talents. We don't want tribalism, regionalism, and preference of certain churches or discrimination by gender. We want a country where everybody is equal."

Mutsvangwa commended people in Matabeleland South for their contribution to the economy through gold mining. He applauded Mr Ncube for donating the piped water system comprising 1,2 km of pipes, a submersible pump, 5 000 litre tank and taps, all worth about $4 000.

The Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs, Abednico Ncube commended Mr Ncube for the donation. He urged school officials and pupils to preserve water.

Mr Ncube said his donation was a way of giving back to his community. "I was born and bred in the area and my mines are around Makwe so that is why I felt the need to help. I have also assisted in building a classroom block for Sibhula primary school and roofing for another block. I am willing to help in other projects that come up in the future," he said.

Source - chronicle

