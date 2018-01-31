Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD homeless Harare man intercepted a woman walking towards the central business district with her boyfriend and dragged her to Pioneer Cemetery in Mbare before raping her the whole night.Tatenda Jairosi Zinatsa, who stays along Mukuvisi River, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him in custody to February 16.Mugwagwa advised him to approach the High Court for bail.It is the State's case that on January 29 this year at around 11pm, the woman was walking along Machingura Road in Mbare with her boyfriend. The State alleges the two were approached by two male adults. One of the suspects grabbed the woman's boyfriend. Zinatsa allegedly dragged the woman into the cemetery opposite Mupedzanhamo flea market.It is alleged while in the cemetery, Zinatsa raped the woman once.Later, Zinatsa dragged the complainant to Mukuvisi River, where he told her he resides. The woman noticed two people seated under a tree shade, made to look like a house. Zinatsa allegedly entered the "house" and raped the woman twice without protection.In the morning, Zinatsa allegedly ordered the complainant to take a bath in Mukuvisi River, while he was guarding her.It is alleged, later, Zinatsa gave the complainant 50 cents to go and buy some food at Mbare Musika. The complainant then went to the police station to report, leading to his arrest.Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.