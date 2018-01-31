Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A 23-YEAR-OLD homeless Harare man intercepted a woman walking towards the central business district with her boyfriend and dragged her to Pioneer Cemetery in Mbare before raping her the whole night.

Tatenda Jairosi Zinatsa, who stays along Mukuvisi River, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him in custody to February 16.

Mugwagwa advised him to approach the High Court for bail.

It is the State's case that on January 29 this year at around 11pm, the woman was walking along Machingura Road in Mbare with her boyfriend. The State alleges the two were approached by two male adults. One of the suspects grabbed the woman's boyfriend. Zinatsa allegedly dragged the woman into the cemetery opposite Mupedzanhamo flea market.

It is alleged while in the cemetery, Zinatsa raped the woman once.

Later, Zinatsa dragged the complainant to Mukuvisi River, where he told her he resides. The woman noticed two people seated under a tree shade, made to look like a house. Zinatsa allegedly entered the "house" and raped the woman twice without protection.

In the morning, Zinatsa allegedly ordered the complainant to take a bath in Mukuvisi River, while he was guarding her.

It is alleged, later, Zinatsa gave the complainant 50 cents to go and buy some food at Mbare Musika. The complainant then went to the police station to report, leading to his arrest.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Riverside 5 acres plot

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required

Threading beads


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2018 Joshua Nkomo Scholarships

52 secs ago | 1 Views

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

5 mins ago | 5 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 511 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

3 hrs ago | 642 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

5 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 658 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

6 hrs ago | 3776 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12803 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 782 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1068 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | 821 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

9 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

9 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2246 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 968 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1436 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 374 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 431 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 664 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days