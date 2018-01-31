Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Esibomvu in Esigodini has been slapped with an 18-month jail term after she axed her neighbour, accusing her of having an adulterous relationship with her husband.Siphilisiwe Mazula (26) pleaded guilty to an assault charge, when she appeared before Esigodini resident magistrate, Tawanda Muchemwa last week.The magistrate convicted and sentenced her to 24 months in jail.Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor, Jafter Nyikadzinashe told the court that on January 17 at 9am, Mazula went to Melody Privilege Sibanda's (29) home at Zhilo in Esigodini to collect sweet potatoes cuttings to plant in her field.Sibanda accompanied her back to her home and on arrival Mazula entered her house took her cellphone and started accusing her of having an affair with her husband.Mazula then showed Sibanda her photos, which she claimed her husband kept in his phone.A brawl erupted between the two and Mazula armed herself with an axe, which she used to strike Sibanda twice on the head and once on the back.Sibanda fell and screamed for help, while Mazula ran from the scene.Sibanda reported the assault to the police before she was taken to Esigodini Hospital for treatment.Mazula was then arrested.