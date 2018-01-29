Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

News / National

by Staff reporter

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has reacted angrily to reports she has cobbled a pre-election pact that involves former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Mujuru was in Mugabe's house last week for a meeting whose finer details remain a closely guarded secret with the former Vice President announcing she has forgiven the man who humiliated her in 2014 when she was fired from Zanu PF and the government."The NPP wishes to categorically dismiss the rumour that Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru has entered into a political pact with the former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe with the contempt it deserves."This unfounded and baseless allegation is being peddled by one of the public media 'outpost' (The) Sunday Mail; that allows itself to be abused as a Zanu PF's mouth piece," NPP secretary general, Gift Nyandoro, said in a statement.The weekly publication, in its lead story, claimed the Mugabes want Mujuru to work with former Zanu PF stalwarts and G40 kingpins, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwawo among others ahead of general elections due in a few months' time.Mujuru's party argued President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is running scared of the NPP leader.