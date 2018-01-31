Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

News / National

by Staff reporter

TOP publisher and academic Ibbo Mandaza says ousted President Robert Mugabe's surprise meeting with his ex-deputy Joice Mujuru Tuesday is set to rekindle the intense rivalry she had with then co-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Mujuru confirmed Thursday she met her former mentor turned nemesis with signs the former State leader was keen to rally his support dormant base behind Mujuru's candidacy.But Mandaza who, through his SAPES Trust's regular discussion forums, has kept a keen interest in the country's riveting political soap opera, told NewZimbabwe.com weekend the stage was set for a reincarnation of the bruising duel between Mujuru and Mnangagwa."Whether by design or otherwise," he said, "this would have enhanced Joice's Presidential hopes while exposing Mugabe as having been more of a pawn than a leader in the political machinations that have afflicted Zanu-PF over the years."So, we are back to the Joice-ED rivalry of old, eyeball to eyeball."As co-VPs during the time, Mujuru and Mnangagwa both led two strong factions which were involved in a see-saw battle for Zanu-PF control.When he was still President, Mugabe outfoxed his ambitious lieutenants through propping up either of his party's factions each time one of them looked running out of steam.This kept political hawks busy with the feud against each other and often leaving Mugabe to rule uninterrupted.However his attempts to prop up the G40 faction against the rising tide of a military backed Mnangagwa faction backfired, leading to his famous ouster November last year.In his comments, Mandaza said the Mnangagwa administration should brace for a Mugabe bombshell when the latter finally gathers enough courage to expose how he was elbowed out State House.Mnangagwa and his allies are at pains to camouflage the November coup as they try to convince the world Mugabe resigned on his own accord.