Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
TOP publisher and academic Ibbo Mandaza says ousted President Robert Mugabe's surprise meeting with his ex-deputy Joice Mujuru Tuesday is set to rekindle the intense rivalry she had with then co-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mujuru confirmed Thursday she met her former mentor turned nemesis with signs the former State leader was keen to rally his support dormant base behind Mujuru's candidacy.

But Mandaza who, through his SAPES Trust's regular discussion forums, has kept a keen interest in the country's riveting political soap opera, told NewZimbabwe.com weekend the stage was set for a reincarnation of the bruising duel between Mujuru and Mnangagwa.

"Whether by design or otherwise," he said, "this would have enhanced Joice's Presidential hopes while exposing Mugabe as having been more of a pawn than a leader in the political machinations that have afflicted Zanu-PF over the years.

"So, we are back to the Joice-ED rivalry of old, eyeball to eyeball."

As co-VPs during the time, Mujuru and Mnangagwa both led two strong factions which were involved in a see-saw battle for Zanu-PF control.

When he was still President, Mugabe outfoxed his ambitious lieutenants through propping up either of his party's factions each time one of them looked running out of steam.

This kept political hawks busy with the feud against each other and often leaving Mugabe to rule uninterrupted.

However his attempts to prop up the G40 faction against the rising tide of a military backed Mnangagwa faction backfired, leading to his famous ouster November last year.

In his comments, Mandaza said the Mnangagwa administration should brace for a Mugabe bombshell when the latter finally gathers enough courage to expose how he was elbowed out State House.

Mnangagwa and his allies are at pains to camouflage the November coup as they try to convince the world Mugabe resigned on his own accord.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Threading beads

Accountant required

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2018 Joshua Nkomo Scholarships

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

4 mins ago | 4 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 852 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

5 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

6 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12769 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4488 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | 818 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2457 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

9 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2242 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 967 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1435 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 374 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 431 Views

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

9 hrs ago | 966 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 663 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days