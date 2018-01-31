Abusive small house jailed 1 month

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TROUBLESOME small house, who threatened and insulted her former lover, who sired a child with her has been slapped with one month in jail.Perseverance Ncube (23) of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, a nurse at a local hospital, pleaded guilty to insulting and threatening former lover and father of her child, Glenn Wheeler (56) when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi last week.The magistrate convicted and sentenced her to one month in jail. An additional three-month jail term was suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.The court was told that on January 20 this year at 7am Wheeler was at number 303 Fairspire Court Famona, Bulawayo, when he received a WhatsApp message from Ncube insulting him.Part of Ncube's message read: "There is nothing I want from such an old man like you except my baby. I am glad you have been ordered to stay away from my residence."Very soon, you will stay away from (their child) you are too old to be her father, you are like grandfather to her, you also embarrass my child, your appearance around her embarrasses her. So very soon you will be out of her life."She also insinuated that the child might not be Wheeler's.Wheeler made a report to the police leading to Ncube's arrest.