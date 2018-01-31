Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has urged MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa, who turned 40 this month, that he must mature and accept criticism as he grow older."As you turn 40 today and continue on your public political life, you must be strong and liberal to accept criticism where it is due in order to mature, this includes accepting censure from people like me when you make unhelpful statements such as getting US$15 billion from Donald Trump," Ruhanya said."We criticise you not because we love your political adversaries and vice versa but because the truth is enriching and enduring. Same applies to those in political power contestations in MDC-T such as Khupe, Mudzuri and Mwonzora."When we make public your individual failings, it is not that we support one candidate or the other but we do so based on the proven and contestable facts available. We are free minds whose brief is straight talk and truth bar bootlicking. Happy birthday to Hon Nelson Chamisa!"