Weed smoker bashes mom

by Stephen Jakes

A woman from Queens Park in Bulawayo was seriously assaulted by her son after she found him smoking cannabis at home and told him to leave the house to smoke his weed somewhere else.Trevor Nyamakawo (25) pleaded not guilty to assault charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi. He was remanded in custody to February 13.On January 26 this year at 6:30pm Molly Nyamakawo (47) arrived home from town and found Trevor smoking dagga. She told him to leave the house and go to smoke somewhere else.Trevor then held her by her hair felling her down to the floor.He allegedly grabbed her by the neck threatening to kill her. The mother grabbed his groin prompting him to lose grip on her. Trevor threw stones at her. She filed a report to the police leading to Trevor's arrest.