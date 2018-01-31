Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent insinuations on Sputniks news agency in Russia, that Robert Mugabe made no mistake is a big insult to the people of Mthwakazi who encountered genocide under the administration of Mugabe."It is now clear to all and sundry that the removal of Robert Mugabe was not to the advantage of the people of Mthwakazi but an arrangement for the continued shona supremacy over the Mthwakazi people, this time being a shift from Zezuru to Karanga. This was even reflected by the composition of the negotiating team which facilitated the so called smooth exit of Robert Mugabe. The team was chaired by Father Fidelis Mukonori , a long time friend of Robert Mugabe , Constantine Chiwengwa representing the military and the Lacoste faction, Robert Mugabe the main actor in the cast of 14 November 2017 and George Charamba the personal former spokesman of Robert Mugabe who has remained in the current set up of Emerson Mnangagwa's administration," Moyo said."If indeed Robert Mugabe made no mistake in his 37 years of rulership as Mnangagwa has told the world, then the butchering of our people through Gukurahundi by Mugabe and his gangsters like Mnangagwa was no mistake and no wonder why Mugabe saw it fit never to make an apology. Mnangagwa is following in his footsteps through his call to let bygones be bygones succeeding Mugabe's moment of madness claim."He said Mnangagwa has reflected to everyone that he is determined to continue with tribalism, nepotism, marginalisation and continued implementation of the satanic 1979 Grandplan against our Mthwakazi people."Our analysis is that Operation Restore Legacy, led by the millitary in November last year never meant putting Zimbabwe in a democratic standing. In fact people like Mnangagwa and the millitary meant returning Zimbabwe and ZANU PF to its broken legacy. The fact is that Zimbabwe has never had a legacy to be proud of. The issue of legacy is environmental and customised around ethnicity. To us this restoration of legacy simple meant continued shona legacy of oppressing Mthwakazi nationals," he said."To Mnangagwa the deployment of shona teachers, other civil servants, and private workers and tilting of business opportunities to only shona people through bank loans was not a mistake by Mugabe because it is a collective design. Mnangagwa further showed his true colours in his support of Robert Mugabe by appending his signature to allow 21 February which is the day Robert Mugabe the tomentor of Mthwakazi people was born, as a public holiday. Out of principle as Mthwakazi nationals we will not celebrate this day as doing so will be equivalent to celebrating the massacres of our more than 20 000 people. He is remembered in Mthwakazi by what he did to our people between 1982 and 1987. Those five years by the Mugabe and Mnangagwa regime remain a thorny in the flesh."Moyo said Mnangagwa saw it fit to accord Zimbabweans a national holiday on Robert Mugabe's birthday but could not accord the founding nationalist Joshua Nkomo, such an honour after many people especially from Mthwakazi demanded that 01 July the day Dr Joshua Nkomo passed away, be declared a national holiday."Joshua Nkomo, to Mnangagwa doesn't deserve such an honor posthumous. The name of Mqabuko Nkomo okaNyongolo only appears during election campaining when it is abused to lure Mthwakazi electorate. These are the same people who will call Joshua Nkomo Father Zimbabwe, Chibwechitedza, but fail to appreciate his contributions by honoring him. Surely, the history of Zimbabwe independence is not complete without Joshua Nkomo legacy that is deliberately omitted," he said."Mnangagwa went on further to tell the world that he will continue through his government to assist Mugabe with his routine trips to Singapore for his medicals. At 94 years Robert Mugabe's health is still a priority for the government of Mnangagwa over the resuscitation of the Harare hospitals to match the hospitals in Singapore or bringing those doctors from Singapore to take care of his ageing mentor, there by reducing the government expenditure on the medical expenses of Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa assured the world in one of his address that he would make sure Robert Mugabe is safe in Zimbabwe, the question is safe from who?""I conclude by saying that, to Shonas Mugabe made no mistake in oppressing the Ndebeles because he was merely operating their 1980 project, as enshrined in the satanic Grandplan of 1979. The much decorated operation restore legacy was a dramma by shonas as the millitary always denied it was coup but to people like us it now clear it was a rehearsed and dramatised coup."He said to those who think that Mnangagwa has repented you need to think twice."The old man is cunning and raring to ensure that the continued shona dominance over our people is there to stay. As MRP we say no to National Peace and Reconciliation without Truth and reconciliation. It will be a futile exercise to try and reconcile the victims and perpetrators of Gukarahundi without first unearthing the truth. The truth must reveal the perpetrators of this horrific act and the whereabouts of those who disappeared without trace," Moyo said."We also demand the Chihambakwe and Dumbutshena commission findings and results. We demand that the commission should be led by independent people, preferably an international judge or church leaders like the CCJP who showed the capacity to take up the task of such magnitude. The national healing, Peace and Reconciliation will come after the truth has been told. We say no to piecemeal arrangements, we are a generation that will leave no stone unturned in pursuant to our Mthwakazi restoration."He said the biggest compensation they demand as people of Mthwakazi is separation from Zimbabwe as this marriage of convenience has failed to work, they have been sincere to their shona neighbours dating back from the days of the liberation struggle but they have been unfaithful to us, they have been changing goalposts without shame."Mthwakazi independence is achievable and is the only permanent solution to our problems dating back to 04 November 1893. We will implement devolution of power as a system of government in our own independent Mthwakazi," he said.