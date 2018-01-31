Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Communist secretary general Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena has said National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru's visit to former President Robert Mugabe has been viewed by some political circles as a ploy to bring back the Mugabes into he political life, which was overwhelmingly rejected by the masses last year in November leading to their ouster.Mujuru was attacked by suspected Zanu PF activists last week after she visited Mugabe at his Blue roof house."The visit by Mujuru to Former President Mugabe was a political miscalculation on her part and the coalition she leads. She should have stayed away, l wonder who her political advisers are. You can not visit Mugabe at this stage when you are seeking to occupy the highest office in the land. The celebrations by the masses of Zimbabwe in November 2017, was and remains a clear message that, the Mugabes (be it the wife , the nephew) should not be allowed to occupy State House once again," Mabhena said."Mujuru's visit is viewed as an attempt to bring the Mugabes back. One does not need the Mugabe political blessings to fight President Mnangagwa, one needs the support of the people of Zimbabwe."