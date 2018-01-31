Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Unconfirmed reports states that the members of the G40 who were ousted by the Lacoste from Zanu PF are strategizing in South Africa where they want to allegedly form a new party whose name is likely to be Zanu PF associated with the former first lady Grace Mugabe being tipped to lead the women';s league while Sydney Sekeramayi who remained in Zanu PF is tipped to be President."Rumour has it Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo are in SA, East Rand. They are staying at Emperors Palace close to the Oliver Tambo Airport, wining and dining on looted funds," reads the data from anonymous source."They are playing casino at Emperors Palace daily. Security at Emperors Palace is too tight. It's the most secure casino place in South Africa. Leo Mugabe is there also, but smuggling cigarettes from Zimbabwe in trucks together with Kembo Mohadi. Kasukuwere's bother Tongai is also at Emperors Palace. They are strategizing the launch of a new party, Walter Mzembi is among the strategists. Sydney Sekeramai will be their interim candidate.""Grace Mugabe will bounce back as Women's League boss, President Sydney Sekeramayi, Vice 1 Joyce Mujuru, Vice 2 Dumiso Dabengwa/ Phelekezela Mphoko."The source claimed that this is what it has gathered so far today from files from Emperors Palace."Bonyongwe is part of the strategists. There is one General among the coupers who is part of the new NPF. It's gonna be clash of the Titans. Jonathan went to Angola with Mphoko, and details are they will get assistance from that government. Bonyongwe was part of the Angola delegation," said the source."In ZANU they thrive through state machinery and I don't see them being a real force even when Bob campaigns for them."