Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Hell broke loose today at an MDC Alliance rally at Huruyadzo in Chitungwiza as MDC-T deputy president, Eng E Mudzuri refused to speak at the rally.

This was the first of such a public stand off despite numerous reports of serious disputes having been received since the controversial appointment of Chamisa and Mudzuri as co-deputies to Tsvangirai.

Mudzuri refused to address the rally despite the chairperson of the day having invited him to speak as the MDC-T acting president. This was a direct protest to Prof Welshman Ncube's claims that Tsvangirai had appointed Chamisa over Mudzuri as his representative at all Alliance functions and meetings. Ncube had practically annoited Chamisa as the heir to the MDC-T throne, a move that did not go down well with the veteran politician, Mudzuri. A visibly disappointed Mudzuri remained glued to his seat, refusing to address the rally even after Ncube, Biti and Komichi all having made efforts to convince him into giving his speech. Mudzuri was scheduled to speak before Chamisa, a move which also could have rubbed more salt to the wound. In politics, the last man to give the address is seen as the most senior to those who would have addressed before. This therefore meant that Mudzuri was again being paraded as Chamisa's junior within the ranks and file of the opposition party.



In another move that exposed Chamisa as a power hungry and disrespectful young leader, he ordered other Alliance principals, Biti, Ncube, Mutambara and Sakwinje to the podium in a calculated move to show power over the principals. As this was not enough, Chamisa went on to order senior citizens and party founding fathers, the likes of Femai, Makore and Makuyana, all now in their advanced age and grey haired , to the podium. He called out and invited party founders present, the list of which excluded Mudzuri, a move that was meant to relegate him to a mere mafikizolo in the party.

Its only a matter of time before the fissures explode splitting the party into splinters. This factionalism is  not only going to affect MDC-T but it is also likely to spill over and the riple effects shacking the roots and foundation of the MDC Alliance.

Other notable key addresses were from former Finance Minister Tendai Biti of PDP, youthful TZ leader, who is proving to be one of the sensible crop  emerging from

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Riverside 5 acres plot

Threading beads

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

3 hrs ago | 605 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 750 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12385 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4404 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 771 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1051 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | 802 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2080 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

8 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

8 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

8 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2219 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 957 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1433 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 368 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 550 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 542 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 888 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 656 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 532 Views

Man seeks protection order against ex-wife

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

Teenager stuns court over rape

9 hrs ago | 762 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days