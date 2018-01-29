Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hell broke loose today at an MDC Alliance rally at Huruyadzo in Chitungwiza as MDC-T deputy president, Eng E Mudzuri refused to speak at the rally.This was the first of such a public stand off despite numerous reports of serious disputes having been received since the controversial appointment of Chamisa and Mudzuri as co-deputies to Tsvangirai.Mudzuri refused to address the rally despite the chairperson of the day having invited him to speak as the MDC-T acting president. This was a direct protest to Prof Welshman Ncube's claims that Tsvangirai had appointed Chamisa over Mudzuri as his representative at all Alliance functions and meetings. Ncube had practically annoited Chamisa as the heir to the MDC-T throne, a move that did not go down well with the veteran politician, Mudzuri. A visibly disappointed Mudzuri remained glued to his seat, refusing to address the rally even after Ncube, Biti and Komichi all having made efforts to convince him into giving his speech. Mudzuri was scheduled to speak before Chamisa, a move which also could have rubbed more salt to the wound. In politics, the last man to give the address is seen as the most senior to those who would have addressed before. This therefore meant that Mudzuri was again being paraded as Chamisa's junior within the ranks and file of the opposition party.In another move that exposed Chamisa as a power hungry and disrespectful young leader, he ordered other Alliance principals, Biti, Ncube, Mutambara and Sakwinje to the podium in a calculated move to show power over the principals. As this was not enough, Chamisa went on to order senior citizens and party founding fathers, the likes of Femai, Makore and Makuyana, all now in their advanced age and grey haired , to the podium. He called out and invited party founders present, the list of which excluded Mudzuri, a move that was meant to relegate him to a mere mafikizolo in the party.Its only a matter of time before the fissures explode splitting the party into splinters. This factionalism is not only going to affect MDC-T but it is also likely to spill over and the riple effects shacking the roots and foundation of the MDC Alliance.Other notable key addresses were from former Finance Minister Tendai Biti of PDP, youthful TZ leader, who is proving to be one of the sensible crop emerging from