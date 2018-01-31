Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman robbed $91,000

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police have nabbed another suspected robber who teamed up with his gang and robbed a Harare businessman of $91 000, after storming his premises.

Onismo Matuke's arrest comes a month after his accomplices were apprehended and brought to court in December last year.

He reportedly led detectives to the recovery of a Toyota Mark X that he purchased using spoils of the armed robbery.

Matuke was remanded in custody to February 15, and advised to apply for bail at the High Court when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa.

His accomplices Fortune Sibanda, Elvis Machinga, Vengai Shoko and Gift Chimuka are already in custody.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on November 28, this year, Sibanda in the company of Elvis Machinga, Vengai Shoko, Gift Chimuka, Banga, Matuke, Ranga and others whose names are not yet known to the police hatched a plan to rob the complainant.

The court heard Sibanda and his accomplices drove to 108 West Road, Avondale West, Harare in a white van and confronted the security guard who manned the offices pretending to members of the Zimbabwe National Army military police looking for accommodation.

It was alleged that the gang suddenly produced pistols and ordered the security guard to surrender gate keys.

After gaining entry into the premises, Sibanda lied that they were on a State sanctioned operation and wanted to interview the complainant but later left after failing to locate him.

The court heard that when Sibanda returned to the premises on November 29 he reportedly stormed into complainant's office and accused him of dealing with former ministers Ignatius Chombo and Saviour Kasukuwere.

They claimed that the complainant had been sponsoring a Zanu-PF Generation 40 faction in a conspiracy to assassinate President Emmerson Mnangagwa, money laundering and hoarding of cash among other allegations.

The complainant and his secretary Louise Smith were put under arrest and subdued.

Sibanda and his accomplices ransacked the premises and took $15 200, 410 Singapore dollars, 3 050 Dirhams, 16 000 Thai Bhat and 4 000 Hong Kong dollars.

Smith and her boss were dragged into a blue Hyundai Sonata before being driven to Rainbow Towers car park and further to the conference centre.

Five more accused persons emerged and threatened to detain the complainant and his secretary before forcibly taking $6 000 from his wallet.

They continued threatening to subject the complainant to thorough beating on his bottom if he refused to disclose where he kept more money.

The complainant succumbed to the pressure and revealed that he was keeping money at his Gift Investments Company number 9 Hood Road, Southerton in Harare.

Sibanda then ordered the complainant to summon his wife who had keys to that premises and one of the accused persons took control of her car and drove to Gift Investments.

The gang ransacked the premises and stole $70 000 from a safe before proceeding to his house 15 Grasmere lane, Borrowdale, Harare and searched the place for more loot.

The court heard that Sibanda and his accomplices held the complainant, receptionist and his wife hostage while they went around town before giving him $4 500 and ordering him to leave the country immediately.

The victims were dropped off at an open space near Harare Showgrounds before Sibanda and his accomplices went away with the loot.

A total of USD$90 832, 3 050 Dirhams, 16 000 Thai Bhat and 4 000 Hong Kong dollars was recovered.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required

Threading beads

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

3 mins ago | 3 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2766 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

6 hrs ago | 3768 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12737 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4481 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | 816 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

9 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

9 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2242 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1434 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 431 Views

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 534 Views

Man seeks protection order against ex-wife

9 hrs ago | 247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days