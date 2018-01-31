Land dispute turns nasty

News / National

by Staff reporter

A dispute over land, in Harare's high density suburb of Budiriro 4, has degenerated into a nasty battle between apostolic sect members, leading to one being dragged to court over rape.Herbert Senda, 34, was involved in a land dispute with Clifford Chimusoro, Muchineripi Utete, Blesssing Chimbadzo, Wellington Kadzutu and Taurai Munyika all of Budiriro 4.The land originally belonged to Johanne Masowe YeChishanu Nyenyedzi Nomwe Housing Cooperative led by Senda, aka Madzibaba Enock.It is alleged Chimusoro, Utete, Chimbadzo, Kadzutu and Munyika connived and sold the land without Madzibaba Enock's knowledge.Madzibaba Enock wrote a letter of complaint to the police — which is in the possession of the Daily News — on December 21, 2017 alleging that the four were selling land unlawfully.As the conflict ensued, Madzibaba Enock alleges, Chimusoro "hatched a plan to fix me. They went and paid Alice Mupoperi to level rape charges against me. As a result, Mupoperi reported rape charges against me at Budiriro 2 Police Station, leading to my arrest. What is shocking is that a mobile money transaction record shows that Chimusoro paid Mupoperi and her mother $200 on December 22, 2017.""It appears the rape allegations, filed on December 22, were generated as a counter move to the letter I had wrote to the police a day earlier," Madzibaba Enock added.Madzibaba Enock's attorney, who can not be named for professional reasons claims that following his client's arrest, the prosecutor who is now handling the case also allegedly received $40 through a mobile money transaction, whose record is in our possession.The attorney says, ordinarily, the prosecutor (name supplied but withheld) should have recused himself from the case given the relationship between him and Chimusoro.He added that they obtained a court order to enable them to get Chimusoro's mobile money statement printout after suspecting that the complainant had been paid by Chimusoro.In the case that is already before the courts, the State alleges that Madzibaba Enock, on some date in August 2016, had sexual intercourse with Mupoperi, of Buhera, without her consent on two occasions.Mupoperi, the State alleges, had visited the accused's shrine in Budiriro 4 to be prayed for. It is alleged the accused, while praying for the complainant, started caressing her stomach and ended up raping her.The State also alleges that the accused threatened the complainant saying "his angels would be able to see it instantly and would kill her instantly" if she told anybody about the alleged rape.Madzibaba Enock is out of custody on $50 bail.The case is continuing today when the complainant is being recalled to answer to the questions arising from mobile money transfers Chimusoro made to her.