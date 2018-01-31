Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Land dispute turns nasty

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A dispute over land, in Harare's high density suburb of Budiriro 4, has degenerated into a nasty battle between apostolic sect members, leading to one being dragged to court over rape.

Herbert Senda, 34, was involved in a land dispute with Clifford Chimusoro, Muchineripi Utete, Blesssing Chimbadzo, Wellington Kadzutu and Taurai Munyika all of Budiriro 4.

The land originally belonged to Johanne Masowe YeChishanu Nyenyedzi Nomwe Housing Cooperative led by Senda, aka Madzibaba Enock.

It is alleged Chimusoro, Utete, Chimbadzo, Kadzutu and Munyika connived and sold the land without Madzibaba Enock's knowledge.

Madzibaba Enock wrote a letter of complaint to the police — which is in the possession of the Daily News — on December 21, 2017 alleging that the four were selling land unlawfully.

As the conflict ensued, Madzibaba Enock alleges, Chimusoro "hatched a plan to fix me. They went and paid Alice Mupoperi to level rape charges against me. As a result, Mupoperi reported rape charges against me at Budiriro 2 Police Station, leading to my arrest. What is shocking is that a mobile money transaction record shows that Chimusoro paid Mupoperi and her mother $200 on December 22, 2017."

"It appears the rape allegations, filed on December 22, were generated as a counter move to the letter I had wrote to the police a day earlier," Madzibaba Enock added.

Madzibaba Enock's attorney, who can not be named for professional reasons claims that following his client's arrest, the prosecutor who is now handling the case also allegedly received $40 through a mobile money transaction, whose record is in our possession.

The attorney says, ordinarily, the prosecutor (name supplied but withheld) should have recused himself from the case given the relationship between him and Chimusoro.

He added that they obtained a court order to enable them to get Chimusoro's mobile money statement printout after suspecting that the complainant had been paid by Chimusoro.

In the case that is already before the courts, the State alleges that Madzibaba Enock, on some date in August 2016, had sexual intercourse with Mupoperi, of Buhera, without her consent on two occasions.

Mupoperi, the State alleges, had visited the accused's shrine in Budiriro 4 to be prayed for. It is alleged the accused, while praying for the complainant, started caressing her stomach and ended up raping her.

The State also alleges that the accused threatened the complainant saying "his angels would be able to see it instantly and would kill her instantly" if she told anybody about the alleged rape.

Madzibaba Enock is out of custody on $50 bail.

The case is continuing today when the complainant is being recalled to answer to the questions arising from mobile money transfers Chimusoro made to her.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Land, #Dispure, #Nasty

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required

Threading beads

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

3 mins ago | 3 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 805 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

6 hrs ago | 3767 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12733 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4480 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | 816 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 640 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

9 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

9 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2242 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1434 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 431 Views

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 534 Views

Man seeks protection order against ex-wife

9 hrs ago | 247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days