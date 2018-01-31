Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The move by toppled despot Robert Mugabe to join hands with his former deputy Joice Mujuru to mount a presidential electoral challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF has stirred strong emotions and widened fissures along regional lines, the Daily News can report.

Mugabe's electoral alliance with Mujuru, consummated last Tuesday, is being seen as strong enough to rock the Zanu-PF ship, now dominated by security sector interests and the Team Lacoste faction, loyal to the new president.

Zimbabwe's military ousted Mugabe late last year, nearly four decades after he took power.

This culminated in the elevation of Mnangagwa, once one of Mugabe's most erstwhile trusted lieutenants, to the helm.

Analysts told the Daily News yesterday that Mugabe could be using primitive tribal politics to play Mujuru against Mnangagwa, saying if proven to be true, this could be retrogressive.

They said the strange bedfellows who fell out in 2014 could be out to use the strength of the Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Central provinces – dominated by the Zezurus – to increase their leverage in torpedoing Mnangagwa's presidential bid.

The ruling party has always been a cauldron of ethnic politics, with Zanu-PF deeply divided along clan lines, mainly between Zezuru and the Karanga, the two largest clans of the wider Shona tribal grouping.

The erstwhile Zezuru dominance was a consequence of the 1980 division of Zimbabwe into 10 provinces.

Mashonaland (Zezuru) was cut up into four provinces: West, East, Central and Harare; and Masvingo (Karanga) into only two – Masvingo and Midlands (Mnangagwa's home province); while Manicaland (Manyika) remained undivided and Matabeleland (Ndebele) into three: North, South and Bulawayo.

Members of the Ndebele – related to South Africa's Zulus, and Zimbabwe's second largest tribe after the Shona – are also grumbling over long-standing marginalisation which they assert persists under Mnangagwa.

Ndebeles dominated Zapu, until the party was swallowed up by Zanu-PF in 1987, in a deal that followed an army assault on Zapu supporters in western Zimbabwe, costing 20 000 lives.

Analysts said Mugabe could be attempting to re-assert Zezuru dominance by giving the Mujuru camp an edge in the forthcoming elections, a move seen as exacerbating clan tensions that risk erupting into conflict at the national level in the post-Mugabe era.

Pedzisai Ruhanya, a post doctoral research fellow with the University of Johannesburg, told the Daily News there are tribal undercurrents over the Mugabe-Mujuru alliance.

Mujuru, the opposition National People's Party (NPP) president, has told the media that during their meeting at his ''Blue Roof'' mansion in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale, Harare, on Tuesday last week - the first  since they broke ranks in December 2014 - Mugabe told her " he is not happy with what happened to him which he said is not constitutional."

Ruhanya, a media and democracy scholar, said: "Although Mugabe's meeting with Mujuru and his purported support appears to be largely a poisoned chalice, it should worry Zanu-PF and president Mnangagwa because of the ethnic fault-line that the party has been refusing to address for a long time where the Zezuru group thinks they are destined to rule Zimbabwe forever.

"This is a coming together of an ethnic group that knows that Mashonaland provinces are the citadel of Zanu-PF social base. They want to use that to torpedo Mnangagwa.

"However, we have to take note of the presence of critical Zanu-PF players from Mashonaland provinces who can douse this ethnic conspiracy by Mugabe and such characters like (Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance) Shiri, (Vice President Constantino) Chiwenga will play a significant role.

"The other thing is that if Mugabe and Mujuru are framed as ethnic politicians who want to promote Zezuru hegemony on the State, that could backfire, especially given the control of the propaganda and coercive force that Zanu-PF has. Most significantly, the military will be the decisive factor in the fight."

Ruhanya said Mujuru "should know that Mugabe is now virtually a political cadaver whose physical and mental mortality suggest that he is no longer fit for purpose and whose national sentimental value has been washed away by 37 years of misrule and economic plunder."

Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, said there was always going to be a series of complex realignments after the change in presidency.

"Mugabe and Mujuru worked closely once, and (ailing opposition leader Morgan) Tsvangirai cannot bring himself to work fully with Mujuru. The so-called alliance is not therefore surprising. I do not see it being more than a temporary measure," Chan said.

"It cannot gain electoral weight in a short time, and the nation does seem to have moved on from Mugabe. Sentimentalists, and those who missed out in the new alignments around Mnangagwa are jostling for platforms on which to stand."

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said the Mugabe-Mujuru alliance discredits Zanu-PF's Team Lacoste faction and questions Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

"Other Zanu-PF members who were just hanging on to Lacoste due to lack of options will find a home and this weakens Lacoste further. This development also makes people start comparing between Mugabe's police state and Mnangagwa's military junta. I am sure people can choose what is better but a comparison between a police and military state is revealing," he said. Saungweme said Mugabe still has some followers.

"This alliance, if anything, is good news to the opposition. Now the opposition has to be organised under one coalition and take a shaken Lacoste military regime head-on," he said.

Piers Pigou, senior consultant at the International Crisis Group said, unsurprisingly, the reports of this Mugabe-Mujuru meeting have raised more questions than answers.

"Whilst Mugabe may be uncomfortable now he is experiencing being politically out in the cold, it seems highly unlikely that he would risk jeopardizing the handsome golden parachute he has been given by teaming up with Joice Mujuru who remains politically untested," he said.

Asked if he got a sense that this all tribal and identity politics by Mugabe playing Mujuru against ED, Pigou said: "I think there are serious unresolved issues relating to ED consolidation in many parts of the country. Ethnic, tribal issues may well be in play."

Australia-based Zanu-PF propagandist and controversial correspondent with the State-run Herald Reason Wafawarova, who fiercely backs Mnangagwa, rejected suggestions that the ruling party was running scared of the Mugabe-Mujuru alliance.

"If there is any panic, the panic is over the possibility of tribal sentiment and rhetoric as a way of trying to mobilise a regionalistic vote for both the NPP and NPF," Wafawarova said, referring a new party called New Patriotic Front (NPF) believed to be led by former Zanu-PF members who were expelled when the military intervened leading to Mugabe's ouster.

The NPF, linked to the Generation 40 faction, has petitioned the African Union (AU) and Sadc protesting the manner the veteran leader was toppled, and seeking to de-legitimise Mnangagwa's  government and asking the key African blocs to cancel all diplomatic ties with Zimbabwe.

"I do not think this will get any more traction than Zim People First did before it broke into even more irrelevant two tiny little parties," Wafawarova said, adding: "I do not think those in Zanu-PF leadership think Mujuru can bring any form of rejuvenation to G40, let alone to Robert Mugabe. The general perception is that Mugabe is now endorsed as part of our history, domestically and internationally."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required

Threading beads

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

2 mins ago | 3 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

3 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

3 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

3 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

6 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

6 hrs ago | 3767 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 12726 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

6 hrs ago | 4479 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

6 hrs ago | 815 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

9 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

9 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

9 hrs ago | 2242 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

9 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

9 hrs ago | 1434 Views

G40 regroups

9 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Mugabe deserted by relatives

9 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Zanu-PF officially launches election campaign

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

Lightning bolt strikes pupil, woman dead

9 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa to launch Kwekwe dairy project

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

MDC Alliance renegotiates seats distribution

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man kills fellow imbiber 'for talking too much'

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

'Mnangagwa only targeting all criminal elements,' claims VP Mohadi

9 hrs ago | 431 Views

Homeless man rapes woman in cemetery

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chiefs bitter over Mnangagwa inauguration snub

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mutsvangwa warns politicians' spouses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Killer' soldier's relatives start negotiating with bereaved family

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

Pan-African Parliament president endorses Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Doctor ordered to pay $8,000 for baby death

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Colonel vows to tackle Bosso debt

9 hrs ago | 534 Views

Man seeks protection order against ex-wife

9 hrs ago | 246 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days