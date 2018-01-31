Latest News Editor's Choice


New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, has reportedly said that the latest political outfit, New Patriotic Front (NPF), "is not an avenue to bring back" his ousted uncle.

Reports over the weekend indicated that members of the Zanu-PF faction, Generation 40 (G40) that was loyal to former first lady Grace Mugabe were about to launch a new party in Zimbabwe.

In documents circulated on social media the party, the NPF, accused the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) of "dereliction of duty" for failing to condemn the military takeover that removed Mugabe from power last year.

It called on the two continental bodies to "openly renounce and condemn "the takeover as a "military coup". An AU force should "monitor and ensure demilitarisation of politics, state and government institutions", the document said. It also urged the AU and SADC to cut diplomatic ties and co-operation with the government and to no longer recognise Zimbabwe as a member.

New Zimbabwe.com on Monday quoted Zhuwao as saying that NPF's objective was to reverse the "bloody coup" of November 15, 2017.

Zhuwao, the report said, dismissed the "feared" and "misinterpreted" notion that Mugabe would return as head of state and government.

"It would definitely be grossly unfair to president Mugabe to seek to burden and encumber him again with responsibilities for the state, given his contribution to Zimbabwe thus far," Zhuwao was quoted as saying.

He said that Mugabe's family deserved to enjoy "his company and presence".

Zhuwao said that his party viewed Mugabe as its "mentor par excellence".

Source - news24
Most Popular In 7 Days