Lady driven Kombi overturns

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Several people were reportedly injured this morning in Shamva when a Bindura commuter omnibus they were travelling in overturned.An eyewitness identified as Bhanyaz told Bulawayo24.com that the kombi was being driven by a lady only identified as Bheki who failed to control it resulting in an accident."The lady failed to control her kombi hence the accident, several people were injured and there are no fatalities," said Bhanyaz."The accident happened near Sirewo farm in Shamva district."