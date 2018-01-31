'We need to forgive each other,' says Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said for Zimbabwe to prosper 'we need to forgive each other.'The president on tweeted: "Yesterday I addressed a prayer meeting at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. I told the worshippers that 'For our nation to prosper, we need to be united. We need to love each other. We need peace and we need to forgive each other.'"However, Mnangagwa has not yet apologised to the people of Matabeleland and Midlands over the Gukurahundi massacres, which left an estimated 20 000 people dead in just two years.