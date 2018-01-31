Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We need to forgive each other,' says Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said for Zimbabwe to prosper 'we need to forgive each other.'

The president on tweeted: "Yesterday I addressed a prayer meeting at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. I told the worshippers that 'For our nation to prosper, we need to be united. We need to love each other. We need peace and we need to forgive each other.'"

However, Mnangagwa has not yet apologised to the people of Matabeleland and Midlands over the Gukurahundi massacres, which left an estimated 20 000 people dead in just two years.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Accountant required

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

4pierce elephant sofas

Thorn grove house for sale

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Greenhouses and plastic

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000

Riverside 5 acres plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zindi faces ZACC probe over council property

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe now free from Avian flu

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Cop rapes girlfriend's niece

42 mins ago | 62 Views

Reconciliation Commission set to start consultations on Friday

52 mins ago | 38 Views

Government to release civil servants' bonus schedules

55 mins ago | 88 Views

Chipanga apologises to Mnangagwa, seeks re-admission into Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Player exodus hits How Mine

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Woman hires '$100 hitmen' to kill boyfriend

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Africa should emulate Zimbabwe's smooth transition

9 hrs ago | 1447 Views

There is likely to be a presidential run off

9 hrs ago | 5127 Views

Lady driven Kombi overturns

11 hrs ago | 4177 Views

Politicians prostituting with Zimbabweans' lives - need for alternative formula to governance

12 hrs ago | 1225 Views

President is gender sensitive

12 hrs ago | 1249 Views

2018 Joshua Nkomo Scholarships

12 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

12 hrs ago | 1042 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 4204 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

15 hrs ago | 4096 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 5316 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

15 hrs ago | 5164 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

15 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

15 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

15 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

15 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

15 hrs ago | 1728 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

15 hrs ago | 1104 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

15 hrs ago | 867 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

17 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

17 hrs ago | 627 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

18 hrs ago | 846 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

18 hrs ago | 6134 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

18 hrs ago | 25923 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

18 hrs ago | 6472 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

18 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

18 hrs ago | 1414 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

18 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

18 hrs ago | 925 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

20 hrs ago | 2299 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 2828 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

21 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

21 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

21 hrs ago | 3016 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

21 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

21 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

21 hrs ago | 1590 Views

G40 regroups

21 hrs ago | 1568 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days