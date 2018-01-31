Africa should emulate Zimbabwe's smooth transition

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Pan African Parliament (PAP) president Honourable Roger Nkodo Dang, who is touring the country made three courtesy calls to the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Senate president Edna Madzongwe and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi.Honourable Dang was accompanied by a foreign delegation that includes PAP Ambassador to the United States Mrs Arikana Chihombori Quoa, member of parliament for Zambia Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa and the local contingent among them Chief Fortune Charumbira, Senator Chen Chimutengwende, Honourable Tapiwa Mashakada and Honourable Ladislus Ndoro.The PAP president exchanged notes on various issues affecting Africa as a whole with his counterparts in Zimbabwe.He emphasized that Africa should celebrate and emulate how leadership renewal should be done without bloodshed so that they can have socio and economic development.Honourable Dang then met Ziyambi, where discussions on the importance of Zimbabwe ratifying the Malabo Protocol was highlighted.The PAP president took the opportunity to handover the Malabo Protocol to the three dignitaries that he met for further perusal and he winded up by a familiarisation tour of parliament building where he and his delegation had a photo session.