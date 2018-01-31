Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chipanga apologises to Mnangagwa, seeks re-admission into Zanu-PF

by Staff Reporter
49 mins ago
Former Zanu-PF Youth League leader Kudzanai Chipanga has apologised for his links to the G40 cabal and wrote to First Secretary and President, Emmerson Mnangagwa seeking re-admission into the revolutionary party.

This comes amid reports that other members of the G-40 cabal namely Walter Muzembi, Makhosini Hlongwane and Anastancia Ndlovu had also approached the ruling party seeking readmission.

The group was expelled from the party and recalled from Parliament for usurping executive, legislative and judiciary roles using their proximity to the former First Family.

In a letter to President Mnangagwa, Chipanga said he knew no other political home other than Zanu-PF.

The letter was also copied to the two Zanu-PF Second Secretaries Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, chairperson Oppah Muchinguri and secretary for administration Obert Mpofu.

Chipanga admitted his actions had "gone against the dictates of the revolutionary party's ideology".

He wrote: "I am very humbled to write to you asking for forgiveness and do hereby beg for readmission into the party.

"I know very well that I cannot alter what I did, it pains me that I have caused a mar in my record. I have learnt from my previous mistakes. I am still a young person prone to mistakes and I am still learning the ropes of life. As such, I deeply regret my actions and conduct. I am very sorry to the rank and file of the party for the troubles I caused during my tenure as Secretary for Youth Affairs."

Chipanga added: "Words alone cannot express my deep regrets for my actions. I humbly request for the party leadership to kindly overlook my mistakes and forgive me. Your Excellency, I beseech you to pardon me and readmit me as an ordinary card carrying member. I know no other party other than Zanu-PF. It pains me to be cast outside the party. After going through this letter, I believe you will find room to forgive me."

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu yesterday confirmed receiving Chipanga's letter adding that other expelled members were also making overtures to re-join the party.

"He is one of those that have written to us," he said.

"We have been approached by most of the comrades who were recently expelled from the party as well as recalled from Parliament. They have actually written letters of appeal which the national chairperson (Oppah Muchinguri) is dealing with. They have approached us and the party is actually going through the processes of dealing with the issues and the national chairperson is seized with the matter."

It is also understood that tens of Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) members have approached the ruling party to be taken on board.

Said Mpofu: "There are others from other parties like ZimPF. We have got almost the entire executive, they have approached us."

ZimPF members, led by Winston Gatsi, have also written letters of appeal.

"It is our hope that our proper leader Brigadier General Agrippah Mutambara (Retired) will also see the light and realise what the new Zanu-PF dispensation has to offer," reads part of their letter.

Since the collapse of factionalism within the ruling party - especially with the ascendancy of Mnangagwa as First Secretary and President of Zanu-PF and the demise of G40 - politicians are increasingly making a beeline to rejoin the revolutionary party.


Source - Chronicle

