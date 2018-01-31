Cop rapes girlfriend's niece

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A COP stationed at Kamativi Police Station has been arrested after he allegedly raped his girlfriend's niece.The police officer, who cannot be named to protect the 16-year-old girl, allegedly lured the unsuspecting victim by lying that her mother had sent him to her.The girl was alone at Kamativi cottages after her mother had gone to Bulawayo when the rape took place on Tuesday last week.The accused is a boyfriend to the girl's mother's sister.He was not formally charged with rape when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo.The cop, who resides at Kamativi Police cottages, was remanded in custody to Friday next week.Prosecuting, Ms Loveness Maseko said the alleged rape took place on Tuesday last week."The accused called the complainant on her mobile phone and told her that he had been sent by her mother. He told the complainant to prepare a list of groceries saying her mother wanted him to take it to her in Bulawayo," said the prosecutor.The court heard that the girl, who was alone at home, prepared the list which she took to the accused in the evening.The two met along the way and he accompanied her back home, the court heard."When they arrived at home, the accused pulled the girl into a spare bedroom where he raped her once. The girl later phoned her brother and told him about what had happened," said the prosecutor.The girl's brother reported the matter to the police leading to the cop's arrest.