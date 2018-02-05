Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP Masvingo projects collapse

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Masvingo has reportedly ordered its officers to stop making monthly financial contributions towards various projects initiated during the era of retired Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri.

This came after junior police officers had cried foul, claiming most of the projects had collapsed and left them poorer.

A junior officer only identified as a Constable Ncube said at one time they were ordered to contribute $5 each towards a chicken project which suffered a still birth and no explanations was given. Soon after that he said they were forced to contribute $ 10 each towards the purchase of a commuter omnibus.

"Before the dust could even settle we were forced to make another contribution of between $30 each towards a cattle rearing project. Masvingo province has over 4 000 police officers who contributed $30 towards the project, which means more than $120 000 was raised in the process.

"The last time we visited our farm in Victoria Ranch there were only 25 cattle. If each beast was bought at an average price of $700 each, it means the purchase price of all the cattle was $17 500. Where did the rest of the money go? This was daylight robbery by our superiors.

"We might want to put all the blame on Chihuri but I feel our seniors were also running these projects for their personal gain. I don't think there is still any activity at the farm right now. If you have time, just visit it and see for yourself

"There was a radio in 2012 stopping the practice but the Office Commanding-Senior Assistant Commissioner, Martha Mofolo, just turned a blind eye on it. This was contributing immensely to rampant corruption by junior officers, as they were trying to supplement their miserable salaries," Ncube said.

Part of the radio signal read; "From PROPOL Masvingo, To all DISPOL and OICs. Immediate RDO MSM 1298/12 Dated 25/10/12. Subject Contribution By Members Towards Police Events.

"PGHQ has directed that the practice of making members contribute towards police events such as Commissioner General's Cheer Fund should stop with immediate effect. Addressees to acknowledge receipts of this signal. 21733 IS"

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula referred all questions to national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba.

Charamba, however, said she was unaware of the development.

"We are going to make some investigations and I will be able to give comments after I have got full information," she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #ZRP, #Masvingo, #Project

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Irrigation services

4pierce elephant sofas

Plot available to rent

Greenhouses and plastic

Riverside 5 acres plot

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Pumula south 4beds $27 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3121 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 14015 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1709 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2058 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5397 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 790 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3435 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days