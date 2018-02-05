Mujuru in $16,000 fraud storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 39-year-old woman has appeared in court for allegedly swindling US$16 000 from a Harare man in 2016.Rumbidzai Mujuru reportedly misrepresented to Calisto George that she could facilitate in releasing his goods which were seized by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials (ZIMRA).Mujuru was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with fraud.She was granted US$500 bail and the matter was remanded to March 2.The State, represented by Sebastian Mutizirwa alleges that on March 26, Calisto George imported about 30 tonnes of Frimax Chips and Maq washing powder from South Africa into Zimbabwe.He engaged his agent Admire Chikore to clear the goods, instead, the goods were cleared as in transit to Mozambique.While delivering the goods at Mohammed Mussa Wholesalers in Harare, the goods were seized by ZIMRA officials after it was established that the goods were cleared at Beitbridge Border Post as in transit to Mozambique.George reportedly made an appeal for the goods to be released.Sometime in May 2016, Mujuru allegedly approached George and misrepresented that she could facilitate the release of the goods from ZIMRA.She reportedly demanded US$16 000 to facilitate the goods.On May 6, George handed over the money to Tamuka Moyo Attorneys Legal Practitioners as per Mujuru's instruction.It was reported that Mujuru was handed over the money the same day.On July 28, Mujuru approached George and allegedly advised him to write a letter of withdrawal of the appeal to ZIMRA so that the goods can be released and he complied.Mujuru further demanded another US$400 that she purported to be meant for transporting the goods she claimed to have been released by ZIMRA.George reportedly gave her the money but nothing was released.Instead, Mujuru gave George six boxes of washing powder as compensation valued at US$138.On August 4, George's seized Frimax Chips were sold by ZIMRA through public auction on the pretext that he had withdrawn his appeal.George reported the matter to the police and investigations were done leading to the arrest of Mujuru and her subsequent appearance in court.