Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru in $16,000 fraud storm

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A 39-year-old woman has appeared in court for allegedly swindling US$16 000 from a Harare man in 2016.

Rumbidzai Mujuru reportedly misrepresented to Calisto George that she could facilitate in releasing his goods which were seized by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials (ZIMRA).

Mujuru was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with fraud.

She was granted US$500 bail and the matter was remanded to March 2.

The State, represented by Sebastian Mutizirwa alleges that on March 26, Calisto George imported about 30 tonnes of Frimax Chips and Maq washing powder from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

He engaged his agent Admire Chikore to clear the goods, instead, the goods were cleared as in transit to Mozambique.

While delivering the goods at Mohammed Mussa Wholesalers in Harare, the goods were seized by ZIMRA officials after it was established that the goods were cleared at Beitbridge Border Post as in transit to Mozambique.

George reportedly made an appeal for the goods to be released.

Sometime in May 2016, Mujuru allegedly approached George and misrepresented that she could facilitate the release of the goods from ZIMRA.

She reportedly demanded US$16 000 to facilitate the goods.

On May 6, George handed over the money to Tamuka Moyo Attorneys Legal Practitioners as per Mujuru's instruction.

It was reported that Mujuru was handed over the money the same day.

On July 28, Mujuru approached George and allegedly advised him to write a letter of withdrawal of the appeal to ZIMRA so that the goods can be released and he complied.

Mujuru further demanded another US$400 that she purported to be meant for transporting the goods she claimed to have been released by ZIMRA.

George reportedly gave her the money but nothing was released.

Instead, Mujuru gave George six boxes of washing powder as compensation valued at US$138.

On August 4, George's seized Frimax Chips were sold by ZIMRA through public auction on the pretext that he had withdrawn his appeal.

George reported the matter to the police and investigations were done leading to the arrest of Mujuru and her subsequent appearance in court.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Mujuru, #Con, #Fraud

Comments

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Plot available to rent

Thorn grove house for sale

4pierce elephant sofas

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Building construction and renovations

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 854 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 957 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3117 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

7 hrs ago | 1008 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 13990 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1707 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2053 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 797 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days