Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE Morgan Tsvangirai-led opposition MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse unless appropriate measures are taken to rescue it, with the party leadership closing ranks and working together.

At a time Zimbabweans are yearning for a strong opposition to fight it out with a resurgent Zanu-PF led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, it is unfortunate that this is happening when the official opposition should be playing a crucial role to hold the ruling party to account.

Clearly, all odds are against the opposition going into this year's election, but they can give Zanu-PF a run for its money, and claim a good chunk of the votes to keep the ruling party in check.

It is regrettable that the vanguard of the opposition has weakened due to personal and selfish interests as a result of the absence of Tsvangirai, who is nursing colon cancer.

But Zimbabweans would expect that all MDC-T founding members and other supporters would know that unity is what is needed for the good and future of the party.

This year's elections are not a stroll in the park, as the

MDC-T or MDC Alliance will face a rejuvenated Zanu-PF currently seeking to attract millions of Zimbabweans through revised policies, including on land and indigenisation, among others.

No doubt, this is the most awful time for the MDC-T to be divided, and if the spat between deputy presidents Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri during an MDC Alliance rally at Huruyadzo shopping centre in Chitungwiza on Sunday is anything to go by, then we can only anticipate the worst.

Ancient wisdom says a house divided against itself cannot stand. Therefore, the MDC-T needs to take heed of this and act accordingly.

It appears that Tsvangirai's absence has created a dangerous vacuum that could swallow the party whole if it is not careful.

In the "new" Zanu-PF, they already have a formidable foe, and the last thing they want right now is to allow factions to rip them apart, as individuals pursue egocentric agendas at the expense of the party and its supporters.

If this crisis is not resolved as a matter of urgency, it means the party will limp into the election already handicapped and that will be a disaster.

The power struggle pitting Mudzuri against Chamisa can only serve to sink the party, which could have benefited from the support of the other parties that are part of the grand coalition.

The MDC Alliance, which has pinned its hopes on Tsvangirai, could grow weary and disillusioned by the tension between his deputies. A word to Mudzuri is that he should show some wisdom.

Tsvangirai entrusted him with the party affairs, while Chamisa was given the task of alliance leader, so why is Mudzuri poking his nose into MDC Alliance issues? Mudzuri should not act as a misguided missile at the expense of the party.

In any case, when the MDC-T leadership contest is decided, it will be the party members' choice. If Mudzuri is more popular than Chamisa, he will win, but if he's not, with these fights, that will be the end of his political career. Now is that what he wants?

If the coalition is aware of what is good for it, then it must demand that the MDC-T resolves its internal squabbles rather than drag them to the alliance's public fora. Mudzuri is not Tsvangirai, and should not behave as one.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #MDC-T, #Mudzui, #Chamisa

Comments

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Building construction and renovations

4pierce elephant sofas

Thorn grove house for sale

Irrigation services

Plot available to rent

Accountant required

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3118 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

7 hrs ago | 1009 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 14004 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1707 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2055 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 667 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 799 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days