Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE family of three women who were fatally shot by a soldier who later turned the gun on himself in a suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo last week, is demanding $12 000 for funeral expenses.Carlos Tinashe Chapeyema (23) who is based in Gweru and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army Infantry Battalion Brigade at Battlefields, Kwekwe, allegedly shot dead his wife, Ashley Phiri (21) and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) at his in-laws' family house in New Magwegwe suburb in the early hours of last Wednesday.Family members said the killings were connected to infidelity accusations.Carlos also shot his 18-month old daughter, Tlowi Chapeyema resulting in her sustaining serious injuries.Chapeyema's in-laws are demanding to be paid $12 000 towards funeral expenses and thereafter they would discuss compensation for the killings.The burials which were scheduled for yesterday, were postponed to today following the in-laws' demand to be paid the $12 000 for funeral expenses.Sources said the in-laws were insisting on the payment before burials could take place.Both families declined to comment yesterday.A relative who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, said part of the demanded money was paid yesterday and burials which are set for West Park Cemetery, are likely to take place today. The relative, however, refused to say how much was paid but said it was a substantial amount.The Chapeyemas first paid $300 that was demanded to pave way for the talks. The relative said the two families were expected to meet after the burials to discuss the issue of lobola and compensation for the killings.On Sunday, the soldier's father, Mr Jeremiah Chapeyema told The Chronicle that in line with African culture, they were expecting the bereaved family to make compensation demands."We abide by their demands and are actually ready to meet all their requests because as Africans such demands are expected," said Mr Chapeyema.Last Friday, Carlos was remanded in custody to February 16 on his hospital bed at Mpilo Central Hospital by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.Carlos who is now out of the Intensive Care Unit, is under both police and military guard. Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu said on February 1 this year, Carlos went to his wife's home armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, which was loaded with 20 rounds. He allegedly knocked on the door demanding that she opens it."When the door was eventually opened ,Carlos stormed into the house and allegedly fired randomly killing his wife Phiri and her siblings, Nkomo and Ncube. He also allegedly shot and seriously injured his daughter, Tlowi," said Mr Ndlovu.