Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

TECHNOLOGY firm, Dark Fibre Africa (DFA), has committed $60 million to the country's communication technology industry for the next five years, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Mr Supa Mandiwanzira said the investment would go towards the development of open access metro fibre networks across the country.

According to information posted on his Twitter account, Minister Mandiwanzira said $9 million of the investment would be spent in Harare this year.

"Glad to have met officials of DFA Zimbabwe, a Remgro investment, who have committed $60 million investment in open access metro fibre networks in the next five years. $9 million will be spent in Harare this year. New investment," reads the message.

The investment by DFA follows a series of investments that are coming into the country as a result of the restoration of investor confidence in Zimbabwe under a new political dispensation.

Economic analysts have projected improved investment in the country following a number of policy pronouncements the Government has made.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that Zimbabwe is open for business, calling on investors from around the world to identify possible areas they would want to invest in across the country's economic sectors.

Last month, South African tycoon Mr Robert Matana Gumede visited the country to cement a $1.2 billion investment deal in key sectors of the economy including ICT.

Mr Gumede is on record as saying he was optimistic about investing in the country under the new political dispensation owing to the conducive policies pitched by President Mnangagwa.

Mr Gumede, who is already an investor in Zimbabwe's tourism sector, has expressed interest in investing more, especially in infrastructure and ICT.

