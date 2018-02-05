Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has embraced Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in a clear break with the past when the institutions were viewed as regime change agents. The President last Friday met British Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, who revealed that her Government had released £5 million to Non-Governmental Organisations to promote democracy in Zimbabwe.

In a Facebook post, President Mnangagwa hailed Britain for pouring funds into the organisations, a departure from the past. During former President Robert Mugabe's rule, NGOs were viewed as anti-government regime change agents meant to destabilise the country. "I was delighted to welcome the British Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, on her first official visit to Africa in her new role," said President Mnangagwa. "We are witnessing a remarkable improvement in our relations with the UK and I am pleased to report great progress in talks around investment opportunities for both countries.

"I also want to thank the UK for its £5 million investment today in Zimbabwe's civil society organisations. These NGOs play a vital role in strengthening our people's ability to participate in democracy. They promote dialogue, tolerance and respect — all vital ingredients to a free society." President Mnangagwa reiterated his commitment towards holding free and credible elections.

He said it was satisfying that the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba assured the nation that elections would be credible. "In the speech, I also promised to ensure credible, free and fair elections later this year," said President Mnangagwa. "So, I was pleased to see the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chair reinforce my call for unity and peace, and make clear that the next elections will be democratic, free and fair.

"That's a goal all Zimbabweans can get behind." President Mnangagwa said his administration would continue working towards improving people's lives and reviewing land leases to white farmers was one of the commitments.

"In my inauguration speech, I promised to reform our agricultural sector," he said. "This is just one policy of many that will fulfil our nation's true agricultural potential. Internationally, we continue to make excellent progress building partnerships across the world." President Mnangagwa has been using his Facebook account to interact with Zimbabweans on issues to do with national development.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Riverside 5 acres plot

Greenhouses and plastic

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

4pierce elephant sofas

Underground water finder (surveying)

Building construction and renovations

Plot available to rent

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 628 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3113 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

6 hrs ago | 1006 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 13964 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1706 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2052 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5387 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 498 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 748 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 412 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 795 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 535 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days