Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Harare town clerk Tendai Mahachi and three other top council managers were yesterday formally charged with corruptly awarding a tender worth over $32 million.

Mahachi, town treasurer Misheck Mubvumbi, waste water manager Simon Muserere and water director Christopher Zvobgo pleaded not guilty to criminal abuse of office when they appeared before High Court judges, Justices Amy Tsanga and Sylvia Chirawu.

Four MDC-T councillors — Wilton Janjazi, Urayayi Mangwiro, Masiye Kapare and Paula Macharangwanda — also denied the charges before the two judges.

The councillors were members of council's procurement committee when the offence was allegedly committed.

The eight were charged for corruptly awarding tenders worth $32 million to two companies for refurbishment work without following the laid down procedure.

They all denied ever corruptly awarding tenders to the companies insisting everything was done properly.

Councillors denied liability saying they were not involved in executive decisions.

Mahachi's lawyer Mr Tapson Dzvetero of Antonio & Dzvetero and Mr Admire Rubaya, who was representing Muserere, successfully objected to the production of uncertified documents as exhibits in court.

The court deferred the trial to tomorrow to enable chief law officer Mr Chris Mutangadura to produce original documents.

The documents in question, sought to be produced when the first witness Engineer Zivai Musikavanhu took to the witness' stand.

Allegations against the eight arose sometime in 2010 when council embarked on a programme to upgrade and rehabilitate sewer plants at Firle and Crowborough in Harare.

The programmes were spearheaded by Muserere and Zvobgo, who were responsible for waste water reticulation management.

Mubvumbi was to secure funds for the rehabilitation projects.

His alleged accomplices, Kapare, Janjazi, Macharangwanda and Mangwiro formed the procurement board.

During that time, City of Harare was governed by the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15, which set out tender procedures and the role of the procurement board.

In addition, City of Harare came up with a tender procedure award and administration of contracts and procurement of stores material manual.

The manual stated that procedures and regulations shall be used without exception in all departments for transparency.

It is alleged that the accused persons smuggled unregistered companies for the award of the contract for the Firle sewage works.

They allegedly hand-picked Energy Resources Africa Consortium (ERAC) for a contract valued at $13 816 117, 10. Acting in connivance, the accused reportedly came up with an unpriced bill of quantities for the rehabilitation works and corruptly neglected to request the bidders to submit the required documents.

They disregarded laid down procedures and intentionally by-passed the tender formulation team.

On tender opening day, all the accused persons, well knowing that ERAC was not registered, circumvented the tender verification team, which could have picked up the anomaly, the court heard.

It is alleged that on March 22, 2011 the accused awarded tender to Sidal Engineering valued at $18 121 125,10 without following council procurement procedures.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Harare, #Scam, #City

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Irrigation services

4pierce elephant sofas

Plot available to rent

Greenhouses and plastic

Riverside 5 acres plot

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Pumula south 4beds $27 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3121 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 14017 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1709 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2059 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5398 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 790 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days