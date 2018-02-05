Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
At least 19 pupils from Nagle House School in Marondera have withdrawn their case challenging the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) decision to cancel 2017 Ordinary Level results for an entire stream for cheating in their Mathematics examination.

The examinations body made the decision after gathering evidence suggesting that some pupils had cheated in the exam.

Two pupils from the school were allegedly found in possession of prepared answers for the Mathematics Paper 1 that was written last year.

When the hearing commenced before Justice David Mangota at the High Court last week, Zimsec lawyer Mr Tawanda Zvobgo of Dube, Manikai and Hwacha raised a special preliminary point attacking the validity of the affidavits, which were deposed by the pupils who are all minors.

Mr Zvobgo argued that there were no supporting affidavits from their respective guardians and hence the matter was not properly constituted before the court.

"There is no valid application before the court," said Mr Zvobgo. "The deponents of the founding affidavits are all minors who have limited capacity to act and require assistance from their guardians to enter into a valid juristic act. Litigation in this court is inclusive."

The pupils' lawyer Mr Mugove Mazanhi concurred with Mr Zvobgo's argument, resulting in the matter being withdrawn.

The 19 pupils wanted an order to block Zimsec from nullifying the results of the entire stream and had also cited Primary and Secondary Education Ministry and Nagle House School headmaster Mr Alexio Kurisa as respondents.

At least 24 pupils from the school have already been arrested and a case of exam fraud is still pending at the courts. The candidates were arrested after examiners noted strange similarities in their answers.

In their urgent application, the 19 pupils were arguing that Zimsec was unjustified in cancelling the results for the entire stream as it was punishing innocent candidates for the crimes committed by a few.

They stated that there was reasonable apprehension that if Zimsec's decision was not reversed, they were all going to fail to enrol for A-Level, with enrolment already underway.

They also argued in the application that Zimsec cancelled the results of all other subjects that the 19 students had sat for in November exams.

This, they argued, was done despite only two pupils being caught cheating in the examination room.

Zimsec, they said, should have just cancelled the results of those pupils, instead of those for the other applicants who were innocent.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Exam, #Cheat, #Zimsec

Comments

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Building construction and renovations

4pierce elephant sofas

Thorn grove house for sale

Irrigation services

Plot available to rent

Accountant required

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3118 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

7 hrs ago | 1009 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 14001 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1707 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2055 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 799 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3429 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days