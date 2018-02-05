Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A 55-YEAR-OLD woman from Gwanda fled undressed from her homestead in the middle of the night after her 32-year-old son tried to rape her while she was sleeping.

The man, who is from Ntaye Village and cannot be named for ethical reasons, also threatened to kill his mother.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to threats to commit rape and murder by Gwanda magistrate, Mr Obedience Matare.

He was fined $300 or sentenced to four months imprisonment in case of default. In addition, the man was sentenced to four months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Mafudze said the man forcibly gained entrance into his mother's homestead on October 2 at around 1AM.

"On 2 October around 1AM the complainant was woken up by her son who was making noise outside her bedroom hut, insulting her with vulgar words. He then knocked on his mother's door and ordered her to open as he wanted to engage in sex with her but she refused," said Mr Mafudze.

"The man forcibly gained entry into his mother's bedroom hut and threatened to rape her and then kill her afterwards.

"He tried to grab his mother who was half dressed but she managed to escape and fled from her homestead. The man pursued her until she sought refuge at a neighbour's homestead."

He said the woman reported the matter to the police resulting in her son's arrest.

In mitigation, the man begged for leniency saying he had committed the offence while under the influence of alcohol.

"Your Worship I erred. I was acting under the influence of alcohol and I was unaware of the things I was doing. Under normal circumstances I wouldn't do what I did to my mother," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Rape, #Mum, #Undressed

Comments

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Building construction and renovations

4pierce elephant sofas

Thorn grove house for sale

Irrigation services

Plot available to rent

Accountant required

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3118 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

7 hrs ago | 1009 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 14004 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1707 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2055 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 667 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 799 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3431 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days