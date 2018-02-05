Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

by Staff reporer
8 hrs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has donated 3 000 day-old chicks to women in Masvingo as part of an empowerment programme. All the 26 constituencies across Masvingo received about 128 chicks under the first batch of the chicken farming project.

The First Lady has promised to donate more chicks to make sure that women across the province engage in poultry farming projects to become self-reliant.

Zanu-PF Women's League deputy secretary for Health and Child Care Namatirai Chivanga yesterday paid tribute to the First Lady for striving to economically empower women countrywide.

"We are happy with what our Mother has done for us after donating an initial batch of 3 000 chicks that we have since handed over to women in all the 26 constituencies in Masvingo,'' she said.

"The chicken rearing project is part of the First Lady's vision to make sure women are empowered and do not just wait for their husbands to give them something. There is a lot of excitement because some of the beneficiaries will be able to send their children to school with money generated from the project initiated by the First Lady,'' she said.

Chivanga said the First Lady deserved special praise for working tirelessly to uplift the lives of women and children particularly those from vulnerable backgrounds.

She also hailed President Mnangagwa for inspiring his wife to continue working for the less privileged.

"The First Lady has already pledged more chicks for Masvingo province and we want to ensure even women at ward level benefit from this noble project by our Mother that has potential to change lives.''

"Our special appreciation goes to President Mnangagwa who continues to encourage his wife in her quest to improve the welfare of vulnerable people particularly women and children,'' said Chivanga.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days