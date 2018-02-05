Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe makes renewed pitch for mining investment

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
Zimbabwe is expected to make a renewed pitch to international mining investors here today and tomorrow, especially after the new administration tweaked the indigenisation and empowerment law to make it investor friendly.

It is believed that more than 350 global investors will attend this year's convention, which began on Monday and ends on Thursday.

The Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Mr Winston Chitando - one of the technocrats who were recruited by President Mnangagwa from outside Government and a mining expert - will be representing the country at the indaba.

He will be making a presentation tomorrow during a seminar aptly titled "Mineral Resources Policy and Investment Opportunities in African countries".

Source - the herald

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days