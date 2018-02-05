War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF national secretary for War Veterans, War Collaborators, ex-Detainees and Restrictees Cde Victor Matemadanda has urged war veterans to work tirelessly to ensure that the party wins resoundingly in the upcoming elections.He said war veterans' welfare and inclusion into party structures was not an urgent priority than for them to peacefully campaign for the party's First Secretary and President Mnangagwa.Matemadanda said a resounding victory would show the world that President Mnangagwa is not an opportunist, but a well-fitting and deserving leader.Matemadanda said the war veterans' plight would be looked into after the elections.