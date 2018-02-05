BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is battling for his life in a South African hospital after his condition deteriorated rapidly yesterday.According to family sources, the 65 year old opposition leader is plagued by exhaustion, weight loss and muscle thinning.He has lost appetite and is facing difficulty eating or swallowing fluids. As of yesterday, he was said to be breathing slowly, sometimes with very long pauses between breaths.More to follow...