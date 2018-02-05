Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Bulawayo MDC-T spokesperson Felix Mafa Sibanda has said the recent incident where a member of the Zimbabwe national Army Private Carlos shot and killed his wife and her two sisters before shooting himself on the groin exhibits that the soldiers are still not in barracks since the launch of the operation restore legacy which ousted Robert Mugabe.Carlos shot his wife and her siblings in what is suspected to be following an infidelity brawl."The situation at ground leaves much to be desired. However, one wonders how a serving soldier could leave Mutate to Bulawayo in full military gear/ combat with a loaded AK 47. This means some soldiers are not in barracks. This calls for concerted effort from all who respect the rule of law and the constitution of Zimbabwe," Sibanda said."On behalf of Magwegwe community and the bereaved family, request the parties in the MDC Alliance and other like minded civil leaders to chip in ,in kind and cash to the family, at House No 1604,New Magwegwe,Bulawayo."The soldier reportedly knocked off duty at Gweru and took along his service gun to Bulawayo where he killed his victims.