MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said MDC-T leaders who continue to push of Morgan Tsvangirai's candidature even at a time when he is seriously ill are destroying the party through fake love for the leader.Tsvangirai has since been endorsed by MDC Alliance as presidential candidate for this year's elections."The late and former President of South Africa and ANC Nelson Mandela did not run the affairs of both party and state while suffering form cancer as Douglas Mwonzora says while he faintly argues Morgan Tsvangirai should do the same. Mwonzora and MDC-T leaders should not be allowed to fake and faint their love for Tsvangirai while they are doing everything to destroy that party and Tsvangirai's legacy by undermining possibilities for opposition unity through their unquenchable thirsty for power," Ruhanya said."We know that as they all publicly mislead and lie that Tsvangirai should remain leader, they under the the cover darkness act to the contrary. Please allow the good man to rest and recuperate while you honestly manage a post MT MDC."