Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has said MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai is in a state that most Zimbabweans do not like, which hurts them too as it appears the party leaders are still not ready to address leadership crisis within.Tsvangirai suffers from colon cancer but MDC Alliance has endorsed him as presidential candidate."Hon Morgan Tsvangirai is in a situation most Zimbabweans dont like and it hurts them but it appears that the time for the MDC-T to address the leadership transition is now, not tomorrow but before the 2018 election. Dont burden Tsvangirai anymore. Zanu PF refused the fact that at 94 Mugabe was virtually a political cadaver and in the process allowed abuse of power by Grace leading to an undesirable situation where the military imposed their leader through a coup," he said."The situation in the MDC-T is fertile for abuse of power, Tsvangirai's name and potential demise of party. Learn from the Zanu PF situation; allow Morgan Tsvangirai to rest, don't abuse his name for selfish interests and get a new leadership collective to take your party forward or face death!"