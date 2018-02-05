Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has said MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai is in a state that most Zimbabweans do not like, which hurts them too as it appears the party leaders are still not ready to address leadership crisis within.

Tsvangirai suffers from colon cancer  but MDC Alliance has endorsed him as presidential candidate.

"Hon Morgan Tsvangirai is in a situation most Zimbabweans dont like and it hurts them but it appears that the time for the MDC-T to address the leadership transition is now, not tomorrow but before the 2018 election. Dont burden Tsvangirai anymore. Zanu PF refused the fact that at 94 Mugabe was virtually a political cadaver and in the process allowed abuse of power by Grace leading to an undesirable situation where the military imposed their leader through a coup," he said.

"The situation in the MDC-T is fertile for abuse of power, Tsvangirai's name and potential demise of party. Learn from the Zanu PF situation; allow Morgan Tsvangirai to rest, don't abuse his name for selfish interests and get a new leadership collective to take your party forward or face death!"

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Greenhouses and plastic

Plot available to rent

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Building construction and renovations

Riverside 5 acres plot

Underground water finder (surveying)


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

2 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

2 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 738 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

3 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

3 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

3 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

7 hrs ago | 13713 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

7 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Vendors storm court

7 hrs ago | 1686 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

7 hrs ago | 2031 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5308 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 773 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 655 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 777 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 442 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

8 hrs ago | 523 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days