'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE two Zanu PF activists who last week allegedly assaulted National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru at a campaign rally in Harare were yesterday remanded in custody to today for bail ruling after the State argued that they were unfit for bail as they were likely to engage in other acts of political violence.

Simbarashe Mudzengerere (31) and Paul Chitsa (46) had appeared before magistrate Stan Mambanje charged with public violence.

"If granted bail, the suspects may flee and as the State we want to maintain peace and say no to violence during this election period and we also want to send a message to others," argued prosecutor Lawrence Gangarahwe.

It is the State's case that on February 1 this year, Mudzengerere and Chitsa connived with other Zanu PF youths, still at large, and stormed Mujuru's rally in Highfield while moving in a hired commuter omnibus armed with stones and bricks.

They allegedly pelted Mujuru's supporters with stones and bricks. Several people were injured while a number of vehicles used by the opposition party were damaged.

Mujuru and her supporters aborted the meeting and drove towards Gazaland shopping centre, but Mudzengerere and his team continued pursuing them in the commuter omnibus throwing stones at the vehicles.

The alleged gang continued trailing the NPP members until they reached Glen Norah and further to Glen View 8 where Mudzengerere and his alleged accomplices began attacking people with clenched fists.

It is alleged some of the victims managed to escape and reported the matter at Machipisa and Glen Norah police stations.

The Zanu PF activists allegedly proceeded to Montana Products Butchery which is owned by one of the complainants and barricaded the entrance demanding $500 from the owner.

Mudzengerere and Chitsa then threatened to bomb the butchery and were only restrained by police officers who rushed to the scene and arrested the duo.

Source - newsday
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Mujuru, #Bail

