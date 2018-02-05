Latest News Editor's Choice


Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The Department of Immigration has moved offices from Linquenda House to its new headquarters at the corner of Leopold Takawira and Herbert Chitepo in Harare.

"The department's operational times for all town offices excluding border posts remain unchanged, 0800hours to 1600 hours, Monday to Friday. Clients who may require any form of immigration service are encouraged to engage the department directly," the department said in a notice.

The department also gave a warning for people to desist from using middlemen when trying to engage them.

"This criminal behaviour not only tarnishes the image of the department but also that of the country as it undermines and frustrates government effort in making doing business easy.

"Clients are discouraged from entertaining any persons claiming to act for or on behalf of the department and deal directly with the office. We therefore urge our clients to shun and refrain from dealing with such persons and to report them to authorities," the department said.

Source - dailynews
