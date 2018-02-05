Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Visiting Pan-African Parliament (Pap) president Roger Nkodo Dang has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new government to ratify a protocol that seeks to create a unified African Court of Justice and Human Rights, to try war crimes and crimes against humanity, trade and coups d'etat.

Mnangagwa came to power through a soft coup, after ousting his deeply unpopular predecessor Robert Mugabe, the southern African nation's ruler of 37 years.

With only eight of the 52 African Union (AU) states ratifying the 2014 Malabo Protocol that seeks to establish the ACJHR, that court does not yet exist.

"Zimbabwe is one of the founding members of PAP but Zimbabwe has not yet signed and ratified the new protocol. We need 28 signatures. Up to date, we have 15 signatures and more than eight ratifications, so it's important for Zimbabwe to sign and ratify the Malabo protocol."

Source - dailynews

Most Popular In 7 Days