Zim preacher takes India by storm

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
From a country littered with burgeoning churches, Apostle George Jongwe has become one of the biggest exports of Zimbabwean charismatic Christianity.

The fresh looking young Apostle is currently in India,  where he is spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Jongwe said he was focused on spreading the Word of God to all nations.

He said a powerful revival is taking place in parts of India where he has been ministering, where there have been testimonies including stories about inexplicable recoveries from illness.

He said God is doing amazing things in an area where Christians are persecuted the most. Jongwe said he was taking the Word of God to parts of the world that are mostly forgotten by those in Christian circles.

He has mesmerised large crowds across India and won many souls to Christ because of his prophecies.

Indians were said to be travelling for kilometres to attend the Zimbabwean preacher's services and be prayed for.

Known as the "Liberty News Man", Jongwe is the leader of Liberty News Church based in Harare.

He normally holds Tuesday and Sunday services in the Kingston Building located corner  Leopold Takawira and Kwame Nkhrumah in Zimbabwe's capital.
Jongwe's gospel tour has so far touched New Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune.

The language, the culture, the idol worship, the untouched thousands of villages and towns and the stiff opposition to the preaching of the gospel makes it extremely difficult to work there, but he is forging ahead with his ministry.

Speaking to Onward Christian Radio, Jongwe said: "I have been well received in India I have so far preached in Warangal, Karimnagar and Mumbai and there are many more cities that we will take the gospel of Jesus Christ and it is my hope to win as many souls to Christ Jesus."

Jongwe spoke of the great miracles that God has done through him and was quick to give all glory to God.

"I am a servant of God, a tool in the master's hands. I am nothing without Jesus Christ, the signs and wonders that have happened here, the miracles that have mesmerised thousands here, are all God's doing. The lame walked and many who were ill have been healed in the name of Jesus Christ, and indeed, all glory belongs to the saviour for, by His blood, we are healed."

He also thanked his hosts and those who invited him to India and facilitated the platforms across many cities for him to preach the Word of God
Jongwe has been quietly working to win souls and spread the gospel and he has influenced many people young and old in positive ways.

He was voted 16th on the Zimbabwe Top 40 Influential Christians list of 2017. Jongwe is clearly expanding his sphere of influence and India has definitely taken note of this great servant of God.

Source - dailynews

