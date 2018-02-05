News / National
Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV
3 hrs ago | Views
At least 40 people have been tested HIV positive in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where an unqualified doctor had allegedly used a single syringe to treat all of his patients in the area, according to local media reports.
The news broke on Tuesday, months after the victims, including children, were diagnosed at a health camp organised by an NGO in November last year in Bangarmau city of Unnao district, reported Times Now news channel.
"Forty [HIV] positive cases have been found [among 400 tested people]. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up," Sunil Bangarmau, an area councillor, told ANI - a local news wire outlet.
"It is being told that the people here used to go to a quack for treatment of diseases. He used a single syringe on all of them."
Siddharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh health minister, promised a crackdown on unqualified medics across the state.
"The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits and those who practice without a license," he told ANI.
The accused in the particular case is believed to be in hiding since the launch of the police investigation.
The news broke on Tuesday, months after the victims, including children, were diagnosed at a health camp organised by an NGO in November last year in Bangarmau city of Unnao district, reported Times Now news channel.
"Forty [HIV] positive cases have been found [among 400 tested people]. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up," Sunil Bangarmau, an area councillor, told ANI - a local news wire outlet.
"It is being told that the people here used to go to a quack for treatment of diseases. He used a single syringe on all of them."
Siddharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh health minister, promised a crackdown on unqualified medics across the state.
"The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits and those who practice without a license," he told ANI.
The accused in the particular case is believed to be in hiding since the launch of the police investigation.
Source - online