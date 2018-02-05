Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A Mbabreman has been granted silo $80 bail for allegedly touching his neighbour's private parts following an argument over a curtain.Tatenda Mudimu, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault when he appeared before Mbare Magistrate Isabel Nyoni.The matter was remanded to February 5.During cross examination Mudimu said his intentions were to stop a fight only and the complainant was fabricating stories.The State represented by Sybil Makumborenga alleges that on January 5 at around 10pm, the complainant was fighting with Mudimu's wife over a curtain that separates their room.That's when Mudimu intervened in the fight and pushed the complainant onto the bed, touched her private parts whilst his wife was beating her on the mouth.Dhaure lodged a complaint with the police leading to Mudimu's arrest.