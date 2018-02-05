Chiwenga's mother in-law to contest in this year's elections

News / National

by staff reporter

Vice President Constatino Chiwenga's mother in law could contest in this year's elections after Seke rural leaders introduced her as the next MP for the area.According to NewZimbabw.com, Helga Mubaiwa was introduced at the weekend in Manyame where she was officiating at the completion of Whealerdale Clinic and Hughes Primary School.Mubaiwa was introduced to hundreds of villagers by the Manyame Rural District chairperson, Dickson Mudzara.According to Mudzara, the VP's in-law is the next MP for Seke as she assisted in the completion of the construction of the local clinic and the school. Phineas Chihota is the current Zanu PF MP for Seke.Mubaiwa is the wife of Ken Mubaiwa, the president of Dynamos Football Club and the couple's daughter, Marry Mubaiwa, is married to Chiwenga.