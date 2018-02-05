Mzembi begs court for his passport

News / National

by Staff reportrer

FORMER Foreign Affairs minister, Walter Mzembi, who is in trouble for donating state property to top churches, on Monday approached the court seeking the release of his passport, NewZimbabwe.com reported.Through his lawyer, Job Sikhala, Mzembi told the court that he will return the passport on the 19th of this month but did not state the country he intends to travel to.His application comes a week after he notified the court that he intends to make an application against his arrest and placement on remand.The former minister insists that the charges he is facing are unfounded since he did not stray from his duties.Magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, is expected to make her ruling on the application Tuesday.Mzembi landed in the dock after he allegedly donated state television sets to Walter Magaya's Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) ministry and Emmanuel Makandiwa's United Family International Church (UFIC) as well as Zion Christian Church (ZCC).Mzembi is one of former President Robert Mugabe's favourite ministers arrested so far as the new government continues to purse Generation 40 faction members.