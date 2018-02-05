MDC-T supporters told to brace for the worst on Tsvangirai

News / National

by Reuters

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, is critically ill in a South African hospital and his supporters should "brace for the worst", a party source with knowledge of his condition said on Tuesday.Tsvangirai has been in and out of the hospital since disclosing in June 2016 that he had colon cancer. He returned to a Johannesburg hospital for his latest round of treatment in early January.A source close to the politician has told Reuters "the situation is not looking good".They added: "He is critically ill and we should brace for the worst."Family sources told local news outlets he is suffering from exhaustion, weight loss and muscle thinning.