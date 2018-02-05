'Ex-husband stalks, abuses me'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE woman revealed that her former husband has developed a habit of stalking and abusing her.Gladys Mufura bared it all when she approached the Harare Civil Court seeking for a protection order against David Chivira.Mufura told the court that she is no longer interested in Chivira and wants him bared from visiting her place of residence citing that whenever he visits he abuses her."I do not want him to come to my place of residence, I am no longer interested in him but he keeps on coming to my place."Whenever he comes he abuses me and I am now living in fear. We no longer staying together and I moved to my parent's house."We do not have children together so there is no need for him to visit me," she said.In response, Chivira said he was opposed to the application citing that they were still together."I am shocked to hear that we separated though we are not staying together. She is my wife and I love her."We only had a misunderstanding and she moved out to her parent's house. If she is no longer interested, then there is no problem she can bare me from visiting her," he said.Presiding magistrate Nyasha Marufu granted protection order in Mufura's favour.