Family shocked to find body of relative rotting in Mortuary

by Stephen Jakes

The Sibindi family of Lion Hill Farm (along Patchway road) got the shock of their life when they found the body of their relative in a decomposing state at one of the funeral parlours in Kadoma.The body of Vusumusi was taken from Kadoma General Hospital on Thursday last week afternoon where he was pronounced dead upon arrival for an apparent cardiac arrest to Moonlight Funeral Services mortuary in Mashayamombe road next to Doves.The family will forever rue their decision to use a private mortuary over the one at the general hospital when they visited the body today (Sartuday) only to find it ballooning and smelly.Speaking to Berina FM one of the relatives said the manageress at the morgue was not helpful as she said they can only help if a postmortem is conducted on the body. "It's as if we are fighting to know the cause of death, we only brought the body here so that it can be kept in a decent way while we await the arrival of some of our relatives. How can they justify the decomposition of the body, it is difficult to identify our relative now. We even had a debate with some saying he is the one, while others doubted. It's my first time to witness such a thing," said the relative who only identified himself as the cousin of the deceased.Our efforts to get a comment from the company were fruitless as the 'manageress' refused to comment initially saying that it was a public relations issue. When asked to provide the public relations department contact details she said she is not allowed to provide the contact details.Questions will however be many, was the body embalmed, was the mortuary functioning, did the erratic rain-affected electric supplies in the last few days cause the decomposition? There may be no answers to these questions , but the fact will remain, that the Sibindi family has been traumatised more as they grieve for their departed relative.By the time of updating the relatives were locked up in a meeting with the police at Kadoma Central to map the way forward.