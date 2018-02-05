Mutare faces refuse collection challenges

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The re-emergence of cholera in some parts of the country has irked Mutare City Council councillors amid non-collection of refuse.The councillors say such practices could result in disease outbreaks.The City of Mutare's full council meeting was punctuated by pleas for collection of refuse in various parts of the city which in many instances has seen uncollected garbage piling up.The threat of cholera is real and the Mutare City Council councillors feel there is need for innovation in the way refuse is collected as well as permanent solutions to the problem.City of Mutare officials have put the blame on an ageing fleet and a slow tendering process that has seen their intention to purchase new vehicles not yielding results since last year.At a time cities like Mutare are worried over how to deal with waste collection, other parts of the globe have advanced to assume garbage separation at source, and its monetisation via recycling.